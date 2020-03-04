Emerging Europe
Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe trust offers shareholders rollover into group's Frontiers vehicle
Both co-managed by Sam Vecht
The drivers of Russia's economic recovery
While the recent unpredictable geopolitical news flow has created challenges within Russia, it has served to mask a wealth of investment potential.
Baring Emerging Europe trust scraps 10% performance fee
With effect from 31 March
How managers are overcoming Europe's core challenges
Delegates at Investment Week's European Breakfast Briefing last month heard from a number of fund managers discussing the region's prospects.
Where should investors have structural overweights in EMs?
The gloss has come off the emerging markets' story in the past year or so. Performance has disappointed, and of the BRIC countries, only India appears to be a story investors want to talk about positively.
Henderson to review 'lacklustre' emerging market range
Henderson Global Investors is seeking to revamp its "lacklustre" emerging markets range, with plans to strengthen the team and launch additional mandates.
BlackRock's Vecht: Will Eastern Europe turn a corner this year?
A turning point in the performance of Eastern European equities may finally be on the cards this year, according to Sam Vecht, co-manager of the BlackRock Emerging Europe trust.
Jupiter's Shaftan: Russia is ridiculously cheap
RUSSIAN EQUITIES
Soros: Europe at risk of deflation
Billionaire investor George Soros has warned Europe could see a bout of deflation if harsh austerity measures wanted by Germany are implemented.
How to benefit from the emerging Europe sell-off
EMERGING EUROPE
Turkey: Emerging Europe's sweet spot?
Special report