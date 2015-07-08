Emergency Budget 2015

VCTs/EIS

Summer Budget: Government announces VCT 'forum' to clarify new rules

HMRC is to hold regular stakeholder forums to help clarify and develop the rules surrounding EIS, SEIS and VCT schemes.

clock 08 July 2015 •

Economics

Summer Budget: Corporation tax to fall to 18% by 2020

Corporation tax is to be cut further, to 18% by 2020, the Chancellor has announced.

clock 08 July 2015 •
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot