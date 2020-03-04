Elliott Capital
Alliance Trust appoints Lord Smith as chairman
Replacing Karin Forseke
Alliance Trust gives progress report on overhaul
Follows earlier Elliott Advisors attack
Gosling's Grouse: Under the influence
Garrett-Cox wins businesswoman of the year award
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has been named the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of2015.
Hawksmoor buys into Alliance Trust after Elliott attack
Hawksmoor manager Richard Scott has opened a position in Alliance Trust on his Vanbrugh fund following the trust's public spat with Elliott Advisors.
Broker criticisms cause more pain for Alliance Trust
Alliance Trust's own corporate broker has admitted recent criticisms of the company have landed some "heavy blows" and has suggested a formal review of its business model.