Elena Bignami

Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

People moves

Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

Increased demand for ESG strategies

clock 22 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 