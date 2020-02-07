Edmund Harriss

Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income

Funds

Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income

Best performing EM fund in the spotlight

clock 07 February 2020 •
Guinness AM expands emerging markets range with Best of Asia fund launch

Asia

Guinness AM expands emerging markets range with Best of Asia fund launch

Guinness Asset Management has extended its emerging markets suite with the launch of the Best of Asia fund, the firm's fourth in the asset class.

clock 05 February 2018 •
Trustpilot