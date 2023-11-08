Edinburgh reforms

UK to outline regulatory rules for ESG ratings industry as early as January 2024

Regulation

Following three-month consultation

clock 08 November 2023 • 1 min read
Chancellor unveils 'golden rules' for long-term sustainable growth

Industry

Mansion House reforms

clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read
Deep Dive: Upheavals in UK regulation begin creeping up asset managers' agendas

Regulation

Focus on post-Brexit, SDR and LTAF rules

clock 09 June 2023 • 5 min read
Working together: We must not let regulators lose sight of aims

Regulation

Scrutiny is vital

clock 20 April 2023 • 4 min read
Bank of England and FCA launch consultation on Senior Managers and Certification Regime

Financial services

Part of Edinburgh Reforms

clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read
SVB fallout to slow banking deregulation push as part of Edinburgh Reforms

Regulation

‘Politically unfeasible’

clock 14 March 2023 • 3 min read
'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

UK

Fresh blow for UK's tech haven plans

clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Industry faces mounting to-do list as regulatory equivalence drifts ever further

Regulation

Edinburgh Reforms and SDR

clock 22 December 2022 • 4 min read
FCA launches discussion paper on future retail disclosure regime after PRIIPs removal

Regulation

New discussion paper

clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
