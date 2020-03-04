Edinburgh
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
Kames Capital nabs new head of high yield from Janus Henderson
Eleanor Price also joins team
FCA appoints Maggie Craig as its first Scotland head
Currently head of insurance and pensions policy Maggie Craig promoted
Rowan Dartington hires Tilney Bestinvest's Roper for Edinburgh role
Increasing presence across the UK
Artemis team tackle 539-mile charity bike ride from London to Edinburgh
Raising money for Children with Cancer UK
Quilter Cheviot reshuffles Edinburgh office leadership
Quilter Cheviot has handed the leadership of its Edinburgh office to Mark Hallam, as current head Alan Aitchison steps back from the role.
Syz Asset Management opens new Edinburgh office
Aberdeen CIO on how to prepare for a Grexit
BIG INTERVIEW
Trusts' premiums at risk from rising interest rates
Why invest in closed-ended trackers
Edinburgh Dragon Trust's Gillan bullish on Asia growth prospects
Edinburgh Partners founder Campbell joins Saracen
OBSR highlights the stars of Europe
OBSR on Europe
Robertson's rationalisation of trust nearing completion
Send for the specialist
