Eden
Iveagh name to go as City Financial buys family office wealth manager
The Iveagh name is to vanish from the investment world in the near future after the group agreed a deal with City Financial which will see the latter buy its fund range this year.
City Financial plans latest takeover as rival groups streamline
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Canaccord Genuity appoints Eden's Massey as head of UK wealth arm
Stephen Massey has been appointed head of UK wealth management at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management following the takeover of Eden Financial.
Ex-UBS manager Glass joins City Financial as fixed income head
Graham Glass has joined City Financial to spearhead the group's fixed income operations, as the firm looks to build up its product range in this area.
Big Question Part Two: How are you positioned for 2013?
After an event-filled 12 months, industry experts reveal how they are shaping their portfolios coming into 2013.
Harris takes on City Financial's multi-asset fund range
Mark Harris has take on City Financial's multi-manager fund range, formerly run by North Investment Partners' John Husselbee.
Investment Week's review of 2012
Now we have published our final issue of Investment Week for 2012, we reflect on what has been a rollercoaster year characterised by big changes in the fund management industry.
City Financial acquires Eden Financial AM
City Financial has bought the asset management arm of Eden Financial in a move to bolster its UK equity, fixed income and multi-asset presence, Investment Week can exclusively reveal.
Himsworth: Is it time to switch from UK income to growth?
Eden Financial's Leigh Himsworth said appetite for UK income stocks could be about to wane and investors may become more willing to pay a premium for growth names.
Is FSA right to make fund managers ACDs?
REGULATION
How are investors coping with risk-on, risk-off markets?
Investors have had to reassess their strategies to stand out from peers in recent months, as range-bound markets play havoc with long-held approaches.
The Big Question: What is your currency strategy?
THE BIG QUESTION
Himsworth: QE is like stuffing cash into a black hole
Quantitative easing will not lift the UK out of its economic slump, as monetary stimulus in a financial downturn is ‘like stuffing cash into a black hole', said Eden's Leigh Himsworth.