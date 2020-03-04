Ed Smith
The Labour Party manifesto: How will it all be paid for?
Unlearning what you think you know about budgets
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Rathbone's Smith: Signs of weaker growth are less worrying than they first appear
A broader swathe of economic indicators — of the recent past, present and future — have fallen to indisputably weaker levels than at any time since the 2008 global financial crisis.
What does the yield curve inversion really mean for investors?
Economic and investor implications
Shedding light on Brexit 'unknowns'
Possible outcomes examined
Who is really in the driver's seat? The elusive relationship between jobs, wages and prices
Ed Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbones, takes a look at the breakdown of the 'Phillips curve' relationship.
Inflation series: Ageing past the tipping point
Long-term trends