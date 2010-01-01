logged-in-corporate-menuYou are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Sign up to receive email alerts about our events
Sign up
In this exclusive magazine exploring the evolution of quality and income ETF strategies, King reveals that each ETF follows an investment strategy developed by the group's in-house research team that leverages fundamental active insights to inform the factor definitions and applies portfolio construction principles to mitigate the unintended biases.
David Cumming, Aviva Investors' chief investment officer for equities, last year witnessed turbulent times for UK equities but he remains positive about the market in which he has a personal as well as a professional stake.