Back to the future: Will mid caps steam ahead again?

The tide has turned against mid caps as tourists have retreated and investors head to mega caps for yield. But with lower prospects for growth among FTSE 100 stocks, should investors be favouring mid caps again? Ecclesiastical's Andrew Jackson investigates....

  • UK
Investing for profit, with principle

To mark the UK's fourth National Ethical Investment Week, Neville White of Ecclesiastical Investment Management looks at whether the popularity of responsible investing has dwindled during difficult times for markets.