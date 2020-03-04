EC
Threat to euro is over, declares EC president
The euro crisis is over, according to European Commission president José Manuel Barroso.
'Tobin tax' would cause radical remodelling of UK fund industry
The UK fund management industry faces complete transformation if the financial transaction tax - or Tobin tax - is implemented, commentators have warned.
UK can proceed with full adviser commission ban, says EC
A UK ban on the payment of commission from providers to advisers who sell its products can go ahead unchanged and unhindered, the European Commission (EC) has said, quashing concerns a Europe-wide directive could scupper the requirements.