ADVERTISEMENT

divest

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

ESG

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

The finance sector is increasingly reluctant to finance fossil fuel expansion, and ‘Big Ag’ could be next in the divestment campaign firing line, argues Charlotte Moore from SIGWATCH

clock 17 August 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
04

Royal London to reduce carbon intensity in passive equity funds in ESG push

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Liontrust scoops nine certifications and ratings in Square Mile's 3D Investing rebalance

17 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 