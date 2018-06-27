dispute

Trust analysts praise 'outbreak of sanity' as IP Enhanced Income board reappoints Invesco as manager

Investment Trusts

Follows months of negotiations

clock 27 June 2018 •
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees

Industry

Judgement made by High Court

clock 29 March 2018 •
