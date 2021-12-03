Dimensional European Value

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

The BMO Navigator Multi-Manager Range of funds and the Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund have had their ratings removed by Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square Mile) in its latest ratings round-up.

clock 03 December 2021 • 2 min read
