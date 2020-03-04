Dilma Rousseff
Over-gloomy news flow creating opportunities in EMD
Brazil is a good illustration of why many investors remain wary of emerging market debt (EMD), despite the serious attractions of the asset class.
Brazilian real rallies as senate votes to impeach president Rousseff
Replaced by interim Michel Temer
Templeton's Hasenstab: The 'enormous potential' brewing in Brazil's economic crisis
'Short-term pain for long-term gain'
Will Rousseff's impeachment be a game-changer for Brazil?
Equity markets rallied
BlackRock's Landers promotes Petrobras back into top ten holdings
Will Landers, manager of the BlackRock Latin American investment trust, has increased his exposure to Brazilian large-cap stocks, including beleaguered state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, as he believes these companies will benefit when foreign flows...
Brazil: Investors buoyed as Dilma's 'damaging' reign nears an end
Following Brazil's Lower House of Congress vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff earlier this week, investors have welcomed the possibility of regime change in the country. Here, three managers discuss what effects a change of government could have...