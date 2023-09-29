DGI9

Investec upgrades Digital 9 Infrastructure to tactical 'Buy' rating after sell-off

Credibility ‘irreparably damaged’

clock 29 September 2023 • 1 min read
Digital 9 Infrastructure shares plummet by 40% as turnaround hopes slump

Credibility 'destroyed'

clock 29 September 2023 • 3 min read
Digital 9 Infrastructure withdraws 2023 dividend target as balance sheet pressures mount

Launches shareholder consultation

clock 28 September 2023 • 3 min read
