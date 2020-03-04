developed markets
BlackRock launches global unconstrained equity fund
Focus on long-term investing
HSBC GAM to grow ETF offering in 2020 while expanding senior team
Plan to launch ESG ETFs
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
JPMAM launches pair of multi-factor ETFs
UCITS vehicles
WEF warns focus on GDP as economic performance indicator is fuelling inequality and short-termism
Inclusive Development Index
Arms race for alpha and cryptocurrency launches: The top hedge fund industry trends for 2018
Large rotation of assets
Euro hits six-month high; Sterling falls
'More consistent upward move euro has seen in years'
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Party animals still waiting for upturn
When will the global economic party get going?
Mark Harries: Irrational exuberance - sentiment vs valuation
At its core, investing is about increasing wealth. During a period of cyclical upheaval and mean reversion - generously spiced with global political change - it can be healthy to remind ourselves what drives returns on a fundamental level.
Update: FTSE shows 'considerable legs' with tenth closing high
Boost from weaker sterling on Brexit fears
Kames CIO: No risk of global meltdown in 2017
'We are in a new era of nuanced investing'
Record number of investors see developed market equities as overvalued
According to CFA UK's Valuation Index
Why the EM definition will have changed completely in five years
Gap in GDP growth between India and Brazil increases
Chatfeild-Roberts: Markets are moving on feelings not facts
Volatile start to 2016
ETF investors snap up developed equities in Q2
Developed equities attracted the bulk of inflows into exchange traded funds (ETF) in the second quarter, according to the latest figures from iShares, as investors continue to shy away from emerging markets.
Dow ends above 13,000 for first time since Lehmans crisis
The Dow Jones has closed above the 13,000 mark for the first time since the Lehman Brothers collapse prompted the market crash of 2008.
Equity funds see record outflows as crisis grows
Equity funds experienced their highest ever outflows of retail money in November as investors pulled out their cash in droves amid the ongoing eurozone crisis.
Fidelity's Rossi: Why EMs will trounce rivals in 2012
Fidelity's global CIO, equities, Dominic Rossi has forecast another difficult year for equity investors as we enter 2012 but believes emerging markets are set to come back into the spotlight.
Greece says 'yes' to austerity package
The Greek parliament has narrowly voted to approve a drastic austerity package despite facing widespread opposition.