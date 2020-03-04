Deutsche Asset
Allianz GI hires head of EMEA business from UBS
Barbara Rupf Bee to join business
Deutsche AM to launch EM ETF after passive rebrand
TER of 0.20%
Deutsche AM launches fixed income ESG ETF
Part of db x-tracker range
Asset managers' pay drops for second year in a row
Pay has fallen by a fifth since 2014
RLAM poaches Waverton trio to create global equity team
Plans to roll out own global equity solutions in 2017
Deutsche Bank sees $8bn outflows from ETF business
Adding to bank's woes
Jupiter and Deutsche deals lift Rathbones' FUM past £27bn
Rathbones saw its funds under management boosted in 2014 thanks to deals with Jupiter Asset Management and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
Tilney to merge with Bestinvest as Permira sale agreed
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM) has agreed to sell Tilney, a subsidiary of its wealth management business in the UK, to Permira, which recently bought Bestinvest.
SWIP deal: Where would Aberdeen rank among the global giants?
Aberdeen Asset Management has confirmed rumours it is in talks to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) in a deal which would make it the largest listed fund management firm in Europe.
Deutsche Asset & Wealth appoints Kent as distribution head
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management has named Jonathan Kent as head of financial intermediaries distribution for the UK and Ireland.