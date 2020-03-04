Deregulation
Trade wars: A pause or is the end in sight?
How history can provide answers to today's tariff stand-off
Deregulation pressure rises as FCA chief Bailey eyes post-Brexit change
Tory MP leads calls for remove 'unnecessary regulation'
Why the US economic backdrop 'remains rosy'
After a torrid Q4 amid a global sell-off, we see plenty of reasons for sustained optimism for the rest of 2019.
ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble
Shinzo Abe's landslide victory in last year's presidential election leaves him in an unprecedented position of power and likely to become the longest-serving Japanese premier ever.
Will artificial intelligence be a driver of US returns?
Despite being considered expensive by some investors, the US equity market remains, for seasoned stockpickers, one of the most interesting places in the world to invest.
FCA chair eyes post-Brexit rule shake-up
Slams 'cycle of deregulation, crisis and regulation'
Update: Barnier rules out special Brexit deal for City
David Davis had sought "Canada Plus Plus Plus" deal
FCA's Asset Management Final Report: Top ten takeaways for the retail industry
The key points from this morning's release
Pressure mounts on fund board independence
Last year saw some titanic battles in the closed-ended fund space, as activist investors flexed their muscles and challenged investment trust boards on issues including fund performance and value for money.
FCA warns Trump administration against scrapping bank liquidation rules
In response to Trump order on Friday
Trump appoints Carl Icahn as special adviser on regulatory reform
First job is appointing an SEC head
Gosling's Grouse: Lazy benchmarking won't help industry competition
One of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) interesting suggestions in its Asset Management Market Study is the idea of independent oversight committees.
The key industry challenges from platform proliferation
Barclays' plans to launch a low-cost investment platform - Barclays Direct Investing - unveiled last week are likely to herald the launch of similar services from rival providers in the near future, with widespread repercussions for the investment industry....
Aberdeen's Gilbert: The unintended consequences of the 'Big Bang' 30 years on
Contributed to market short-termism
FCA chief vows to break the 'cycle of regulation'
FCA's acting CEO addressed Mansion House City Banquet