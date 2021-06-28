ADVERTISEMENT

Deficit Myth

Pictet's Mawby: MMT may be the last hope for policymakers

Investment

Pictet's Mawby: MMT may be the last hope for policymakers

Pictet Asset Management’s head of investment grade credit Jon Mawby talks to Mike Sheen about the ‘very long in the tooth’ credit cycle, the outlook for central bank tapering, and why Modern Monetary Theory could be the last hope for policymakers

clock 28 June 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Fundcast: 'Do you know what brought Lloyds of London down? Asbestos. It was an 'E' risk…'

24 June 2021 • 1 min read
02

Woodford move proves: Shame has no geographical boundaries

22 June 2021 • 2 min read
03

Seraphim Space investment trust looks to raise £180m via IPO

22 June 2021 • 2 min read
04

Aegon's challenge as a forced seller: Industry reacts to property fund closure

23 June 2021 • 2 min read
05

$7.4trn and rising: Asset management's rush to private markets

24 June 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 