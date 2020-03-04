Darwin Investment
GAM's Hepworth: Global macro funds set for turnaround
Global macro funds could receive a performance boost following a difficult year, as divergent central bank policies create a favourable environment for top-down investing, according to GAM's Charles Hepworth.
Jane reveals plan to improve poor Miton multi-asset returns
David Jane, founder of Darwin Investment Managers, is planning to diversify the Miton multi-asset funds and utilise excess cash to improve on recent poor returns.
Jane returns to gold as uncertainty hedge
David Jane, founder of Darwin Investment Managers, has bought back into gold and gold miners, in the view the asset bottomed at the end of last year.
Jane's five key themes for the Darwin multi-asset fund
David Jane, founder of Darwin Investment Managers, has named the five investment themes he is backing in his multi-asset fund to outperform this year.
Darwin's diversifiers: Jane's top picks to spread risk
David Jane, founder of Darwin Investment Managers, has shared his top picks for a diversified portfolio amid growing fears investors are becoming too concentrated in some sectors.
Jane bumps up Japan exposure in Darwin multi-asset fund
David Jane has ramped up Japanese equity and REIT exposure in the TM Darwin Multi Asset fund, following the sell-off in May.
Big Question: Which eurozone issues are you still concerned about?
Which eurozone issues are you still concerned about - and where are the most compelling opportunities?