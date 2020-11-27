Danone

Vanguard's Sarang Kulkarni takes 'controlled risks' in cyclical sectors

Unit trusts/OEICs

Vanguard's Sarang Kulkarni takes 'controlled risks' in cyclical sectors

Focus on high quality companies

clock 27 November 2020 •
Central bank support for credit markets may help them outperform equities

Bonds

Central bank support for credit markets may help them outperform equities

Firstly, equities. The companies we invest in continue to pay their dividends, even when many others are cutting or suspending theirs and/or raising equity.

clock 24 June 2020 •
US healthcare market is too focused on the new drugs taking market share

Global

US healthcare market is too focused on the new drugs taking market share

US healthcare system largest in the world

clock 13 June 2018 •
Trustpilot