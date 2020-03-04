Cyprus
Central banks in no rush for QE exit yet
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
The euro crisis: Part II
EUROPE
Fixed income decoded: Looking for fresh options
Fixed income assets have enjoyed a good run in recent years. However, with changing interest rates on the horizon, where might investors find the best opportunities in future?
Five countries that could be epicentre of next eurozone crisis
Ignis Asset Management's Stuart Thomson has identified five countries across Europe which could be the epicentre for the next leg of the region's financial crisis.
Cyprus calls for 'complete overhaul' of €10bn bailout
The Cypriot president has asked eurozone officials to overhaul the country's €10bn bailout plan due to its unmanageable impact on the Cypriot economy, according to reports.
Ignis' Bowie cuts bank debt to lowest ever weighting
Chris Bowie has taken bank exposure to its lowest ever level in his £285m Ignis Corporate Bond fund amid growing fears bondholders will be wiped out if there is another crisis.
Special Report:The pitfalls facing European investors
SPECIAL REPORT
Roseman: Should we resort to financial repression max?
Over the course of history, whenever governments have over-borrowed and become enmeshed in a debt trap, they have typically resorted to a process of financial repression as a means of redressing the problem.
Cyprus imposes drastic capital controls as banks reopen
Cyprus has implemented a series of stringent capital controls as it seeks to prevent assets fleeing the country when its banks reopen today.
Cyprus secures last-minute €10bn bailout deal
Cyprus has agreed a €10bn bailout deal that will force large losses on some big deposit holders but avoids a controversial levy on all bank accounts.
What impact has the Cyprus crisis had on credit?
The situation in Cyprus could have a far more negative impact on the credit market than it has so far, Kames Capital's Melanie Mitchell has said.
Japan suffers biggest fall since November on Cyprus woes
Japan's Nikkei index experienced its biggest fall since November as concerns about Cyprus and the eurozone continued to batter markets.
Eurozone shares fall as Cyprus seeks support from Russia
European markets ended Tuesday lower as concerns over Cyprus and uncertainty over the European debt crisis weighed on investor confidence.
Cyprus hurries to renegotiate controversial bailout
Cypriot officials are attempting to renegotiate the terms of its €10bn bailout to limit the pain for small account holders, according to reports.
FTSE 100 dips as Cyprus bailout spooks global markets
London's leading share index has slid into the red in early trading, as eurozone contagion fears resurface following Cyprus' controversial bailout package.
Cyprus turmoil triggers Asian sell-off
Asian markets tumbled overnight and safe-haven bond yields fell following news EU member Cyprus is to impose an unprecedented bank levy on deposits held in the country.
ECB may take haircut on Greek bonds
The European Central Bank (ECB) could face extended losses as it prepares a last-ditch attempt to prevent a Greek exit from the eurozone.
Cyprus becomes fifth victim of eurozone crisis
Cyprus has told European authorities it intends to apply for a bailout, making the country the fifth eurozone country to request international aid.
Moody's: Spanish debt could be junk in three months
Moody's has downgraded Spain's credit rating by three notches to Baa3 from A3, just above junk status, and placed it on review for further possible downgrades.
Mapping the crisis: Where now for Europe?
MAPPING THE DEBT CRISIS