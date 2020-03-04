CTFs

A bolt from the blue

Conservative plans to curtail tax-funded payments into child trust funds have not gone down well. The scheme should be expanded not cut back, says the industry

Prepare for decade of save, save, save

It would appear financial services are going to play a fundamental part of the next general election with the Conservatives tackling many of the main issues with policy ideas and initiatives being announced during its party conference last week.

Building blocks

Four years after inception, Child Trust Funds have clearly made a positive impact on childrens' savings, but there still seems some work to be done to encourage parents to engage with the scheme