cryptoassets taskforce

FCA eyes retail ban on crypto-derivatives

Regulation

FCA eyes retail ban on crypto-derivatives

‘No reliable basis for valuation’

clock 03 July 2019 •
FCA: 'Get rich quick' crypto investors do not understand the asset

Regulation

FCA: 'Get rich quick' crypto investors do not understand the asset

Amid increased scrutiny of the asset class

clock 07 March 2019 •
Trustpilot