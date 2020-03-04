credit agricole
Global asset managers 'misaligned' with climate change goals
New report reveals leaders and laggards
Amundi names ex-Russell Investments EMEA CEO head of retail solutions
Spent 22 years at Russell Investments
Time to up risk as investors call end of eurozone crisis?
European fund managers have rotated out of blue-chip defensives in favour of more economically sensitive cyclical stocks as they call the end of the sovereign debt crisis.
LIBOR probe 'turns to European banking giants'
Regulators have turned their attention to at least four of Europe's largest banks in a continued investigation of manipulation of the LIBOR benchmark interest rate.
Are financials funds worth the risk?
UK at risk of Japan-style deflation - papers
Britain is at risk of sliding into a Japan-style period of deflation, according to a Bank of England policymaker.