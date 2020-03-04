Courts
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees
Judgement made by High Court
Former Schroders trader to be sentenced for insider trading
Pleaded guilty to nine counts
Supreme Court backs FCA's tough stance on collectives in landmark case
The highest court in the UK has backed the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in a landmark case that could have far-reaching consequences for risky ventures.
FCA bans ex-broker who faked High Court evidence
A former professional indemnity insurance broker has been banned by the regulator for giving forged evidence and lying to the High Court.
Tribunal upholds FCA decision to fine fund manager £89k
The Upper Tribunal has upheld a Financial Conduct Authority decision to fine a fund manager £89,000 for not doing more to prevent a client from committing market abuse.
Arch trial postponed: The story from both sides
The trial of Arch Financial Products and its chief executive Robin Farrell has been postponed until next month.
Arch trial: Fund manager denies 'rushed firesale' of portfolios
Arch Cru's new fund manager John Davey has heavily contested there was a 'fire sale' of Guernsey cells' portfolios that could have lost investors money following his firm's takeover of the investment management mandate in 2009.
Former England cricketer sues wealth firm over £300k loss
Former England batsman Paul Collingwood is suing Sigma Wealth Management, accusing the company of losing over £300,000 through risky investments.
Adoboli sentenced to seven year jail term over $2.3bn UBS fraud
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of fraud following a $2.3bn rogue trade at the Swiss bank.
Allen Stanford demands new trial and blames Twitter
Allen Stanford, the financier convicted of running an estimated $7bn Ponzi scheme, has called for a new trial, blaming the media's use of Twitter in the courtroom and a lack of time to prepare his defense.
F&C loses FoHF High Court case
F&C may be forced to make a multi-million pound payout after it lost a case against two founding partners of its fund of hedge funds business.
Madoff trustees file case in UK High Court
The trustee for the victims of Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernard Madoff has filed an $80m case in London's High Court of Justice against the swindler's UK operations.