Copper Mining

Global X launches its first commodity-focused ETF in Europe with copper miners fund

ETFs

Global X launches its first commodity-focused ETF in Europe with copper miners fund

39 holdings

clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
Trustpilot

 