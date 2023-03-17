contagion risk

Moody's: SVB collapse unlikely to spread to emerging markets

Emerging markets

Fallout 'to be modest'

clock 17 March 2023 • 1 min read

Alternatives

Contagion risk on cards for property funds following M&G suspension, experts warn

Gatings could become more common, experts warn

clock 09 December 2019 • 5 min read

Global

'This is not going to end well': Buyers warn bonds will not be safe haven of the past in next market correction

Concern over impact QE ending and low yields

clock 18 September 2018 • 4 min read

Emerging markets

'Timing is of the essence': Can Turkey recover from currency crisis and prevent wider EM contagion risk?

Managers warn of consequences from fall in lira

clock 20 August 2018 • 4 min read
