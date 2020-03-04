consumers
Five opportunities in China after 'perfect storm' in 2018
Prospects look good in Beijing
Part II: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Managers respond to big question
How Rathbones' Coombs is adapting his portfolio to make way for 'Generation Z'
David Coombs, head of multi-asset at Rathbones, has said 'Generation Z' is disrupting industries and will cause "massive impacts on investment" in the next five years.
Exploring the next leg of the US expansion story
Martin Flood, manager of the Lazard US Equity Concentrated fund, on why he believes US consumers can continue to drive economic growth as middle class fortunes improve.
Brunner's Thomas: The Chinese sectors still ripe for growth
Although China's slowing economy has dominated headlines, Jeremy Thomas, co-manager of the Brunner investment trust, highlights the sectors poised for a pick-up
Looking beyond Japan's 'stagnant economy' headlines
While it is true Japan's domestic economy remains stagnant with negative real GDP growth for the second quarter 2015 figures, it is important to look beyond the headlines.