consumer panel
FOUR founder: UCITS V rules 'address problem that doesn't exist'
UCITS V rules ‘address problem that doesn’t exist’
Gosling's Grouse: Pure and simple
Pure and simple
Kames CEO attacks FSCP's 'over-simplistic rant' on fund fees
Kames Capital chief executive Martin Davis has hit out at a recent Consumer Panel report that was highly critical of the structure of fund charges as "over-simplistic" and another "rant".
Consumer Panel chair launches scathing attack on firms' TCF duty
The chair of the Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has offered harsh criticism of firms' efforts to improve how they deal with clients, saying most have not embraced the idea of treating customers fairly.
Consumer Panel to launch review into 'unjustified' fund charges
The Financial Services Consumer Panel is to launch an investigation into fund management costs after claiming some of the charges are "unjustified".