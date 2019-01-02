Connor Broadley

Julius Caeser, The Queen & Kurt Cobain: Investment Influencers reveal their dream dinner party guest list

Industry

Julius Caeser, The Queen & Kurt Cobain: Investment Influencers reveal their dream dinner party guest list

Top ten selection

clock 02 January 2019 •
Meet the Investment Influencers: Chris Wyllie of Connor Broadley Wealth Management

Wealth managers

Meet the Investment Influencers: Chris Wyllie of Connor Broadley Wealth Management

In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Chris Wyllie of Connor Broadley Wealth Management.

clock 14 February 2018 •
Trustpilot