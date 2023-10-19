Concord

Round Hill Music shareholders give green light to $469m Concord takeover

Round Hill Music shareholders give green light to $469m Concord takeover

clock 19 October 2023 • 1 min read
Round Hill Music sets out full terms of takeover scheme

Round Hill Music sets out full terms of takeover scheme

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

clock 14 September 2023 • 3 min read
Jefferies: Potential Hipgnosis Songs bidders may be dissuaded by number of impediments

Jefferies: Potential Hipgnosis Songs bidders may be dissuaded by number of impediments

clock 11 September 2023 • 3 min read
