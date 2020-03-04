Compass Group

Lees piles into FTSE 100 names in F&C UK Alpha
F&C Investments' UK equity head Peter Lees has been moving up the market-cap scale in his £210m UK Alpha fund, upping exposure to FTSE 100 names by 15% since the start of the year.

