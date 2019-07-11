committee

Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild

People moves

Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild

Joins strategic investment committee

clock 11 July 2019 •
IA to launch consultation on ESG fund classification

Regulation

IA to launch consultation on ESG fund classification

First State's Oulton to chair

clock 28 November 2018 •
Trustpilot