Colombia Threadneedle

Global Smaller Companies chair temporarily steps down

Investment Trusts

Global Smaller Companies chair temporarily steps down

Anja Balfour

clock 08 November 2023 • 1 min read
Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

UK

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

CT UK Property Authorised Investment

clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read
Columbia Threadneedle: Christopher Mahon to take over Toby Nangle's fund

Fund management

Columbia Threadneedle: Christopher Mahon to take over Toby Nangle's fund

Columbia Threadneedle's new fund manager

clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot