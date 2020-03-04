collective investments
Thomas Miller brings absolute return fund to onshore investors
Thomas Miller Investment has launched a Diversified Assets fund in a bid to offer uncorrelated returns to investors.
Old Mutual Wealth sets out bulk-conversion plans
Old Mutual Wealth, the UK's third largest adviser platform with funds under administration of £30bn, will begin bulk converting any remaining clients in bundled share classes to unbundled in February 2015.
FCA takes investment firms to court over 'illegal' promotions
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is taking action against at least 16 firms or individuals it believes are running or promoting investments illegally as collective investment schemes (CIS).