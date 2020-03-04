Cohesion Investments
Why do so many investors still ignore one of the best-performing emerging markets?
As one of the best performing emerging markets year-to-date, why do so many investors still avoid India?
Indian manager RCAM launches first UCITS fund for UK market
In partnership with Cohesion
EMs: Time to divorce from the emotion and return to sensible fundamentals
The jury is out on emerging markets right now, and investor sentiment is as volatile as the countries and regions themselves argues Spike Hughes, CEO of Cohesion Investments
Is buying India via GEM funds a waste?
Economy forecast to reach $6bn
US concentration warning: Just five stocks drove 92% of returns in Q1
How long will growth burst last?