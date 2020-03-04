CoCo
Are 'risky' bonds and CoCo's becoming desirable again?
The bonds of financial institutions, specifically the more risky ones such as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) or 'CoCos', look particularly desirable again, according to Vontobel AM's Mondher Bettaieb.
We bond investors are often characterised as a gloomy bunch, fretting over inflation and keeping an anxious eye on central banks. That is, of course, a gross simplification, James Foster, co-manager of the Artemis Monthly Distribution fund.