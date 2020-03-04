cloud technology
On trend: How to benefit from millennial spending habits
Staying on the pulse of young consumers' tastes
Investors expect 'golden age' disruption as the web turns 30
The themes and markets best placed to benefit from tech boom
IA sets out to recruit fintech firms in second Velocity round
In efforts to retain industry competitiveness
The quest for a digital asset manager
Chris Mills, director at KPMG UK, looks at how technology can be a friend, not a foe, of the asset management industry.