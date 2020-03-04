closed funds
RLAM to close UK Ethical Equity fund
Closes on 31 August
Investec expands investment trust division with double hire
Within research and sales
LGIM to close 'commercially unviable' environmental fund
Fund to shut in November
AXA IM to shut two bond funds as assets dwindle
Funds no longer economically sustainable
FCA to explore extra flexibility for fund 'soft-closures'
Potential problems for investors
Timber, German property and small caps: Three alternative trusts make their mark
Despite their age, investment trusts are becoming ever more specialist and diverse. Nick Greenwood, manager of the Miton Worldwide Growth investment trust, highlights the closed-ended opportunities in timber, German property, and UK smaller company specialists...
ITs vs OEICs: Is capacity becoming a big problem?
FE Trustnet's Joshua Ausden highlights how fund capacity impacts open- and closed-ended vehicles, and picks some standout performers.
Are biotech company valuations warranted?
Sam Isaly, managing partner of OrbiMed Investors and portfolio manager of the Worldwide Healthcare trust, says strategically-driven M&A activity and leaps in scientific research are continuing to drive growth for the sector
FCA director of supervision Adamson to exit
FCA executive and director of supervision Clive Adamson is to leave the organisation within months, according to reports.
BlackRock to hard-close European credit fund
BlackRock is planning to hard-close the £1.2bn BSF European Credit Strategies fund, managed by Michael Phelps to new money.
Easy ride? IT board pay rises despite dwindling returns
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
AIC's Sayers: I find the IT complexity argument laughable
Kyle Caldwell talks to Ian Sayers, the director general of the Association of Investment Companies, about how closed-ended vehicles can fight their way into clients' portfolios after 2012.
The road less travelled
There has been a recent resurgence in demand for closed-ended funds such as investment trusts as they are ideally structured for investment away from the mainstream