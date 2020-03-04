Close Asset Management
Waverton acquires boutique 2CG Senhouse
Focus on European and South East Asian equities
Close Brothers assets jump 11% despite 'mixed market conditions'
Discretionary range driving growth
Summer Budget: Mixed reactions from industry to 'radical' budget
Mixed reactions to 'radical' plans
Close Brothers AM nears £10bn in assets
Close Brothers Asset Management has reported a 4% rise in assets in its latest quarterly report, pushing total assets closer to the £10bn mark.
Close AM's Curtin on 'a year for hard work'
ON NORTH AMERICA
Noble-Nesbitt leaves Close Brothers AM
Deryck Noble-Nesbitt has left Close Brothers Asset Management as the firm winds up his Special Situations fund.
Close Brothers AUM rises 10% year to date
Close Brothers has reported positive net flows into its asset management division, with assets under management up 10% year to date.
Close Brothers' direct investments chief Bailey quits
Chris Bailey, the manager of Close Brothers Asset Management's Growth and Conservative funds, has stepped down from the group.
Close Brothers AM turns a profit as assets climb
The asset management division of Close Brothers, comprising both advised and managed solutions for clients, turned a profit in the six months to February thanks partly to a 6% increase in overall assets under management.
Former Close execs team up to launch TIME Investments
Former Close Asset Management executives have launched a property and tax planning investment management business called TIME Investments.
Close AM loses £2.6m as restructure continues
The asset management division of financial services group Close Brothers made a loss in the six months to 31 January, as it finalises a restructure which has seen it launch an advised service and includes plans for a direct-to-consumer proposition.
Noble-Nesbitt to head new Close discretionary service
Close Brothers AM is launching a discretionary fund management service that will be managed by top-performing UK equity manager Deryck Noble-Nesbitt.
Fund launches dwindle to decade low in 2011
Fund launches reached a decade low last year as groups held back new products in the face of market volatility.
Aberdeen poaches Close fixed income head Parry
Close Asset Management fixed income head Mark Parry has joined Aberdeen as a senior investment management within its multi-asset team.