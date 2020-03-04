Close Asset Management

Close Brothers AM turns a profit as assets climb
The asset management division of Close Brothers, comprising both advised and managed solutions for clients, turned a profit in the six months to February thanks partly to a 6% increase in overall assets under management.

Close AM loses £2.6m as restructure continues
The asset management division of financial services group Close Brothers made a loss in the six months to 31 January, as it finalises a restructure which has seen it launch an advised service and includes plans for a direct-to-consumer proposition.

