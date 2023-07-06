CK Bidco

Civitas Social Housing REIT to delist on 4 August following takeover

Investment Trusts

Potentially losing REIT status

clock 06 July 2023 • 1 min read
Civitas Social Housing NAV dips 1% as share price falls a 'disappointing' 16.5%

Investment Trusts

'Broad derating' of the sector

clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
Civitas Social Housing REIT shifts terms of takeover deal to achieve 'unconditional' offer

Investment Trusts

Waived down acceptance offer

clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Civitas Social Housing REIT sale struggles as deadline approaches

Investment Trusts

Only 0.83% of shares purchased

clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

Investment Trusts

Analysts call for counter bid

clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
