Chrysalis Investment Trust

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

Companies

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

Strategies with weaker client demand

clock 25 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown to spend £175m to 'redefine wealth management'

22 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: The value trapped in our closets

21 February 2022 • 7 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald approached controlling shareholder of 7IM for attempted takeover bid - reports

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford ousted from top spot in FundCalibre Fund Management Equity Index

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot