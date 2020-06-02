Chris St John

Square Mile strips ratings from two Jupiter European funds

Funds

33 asset management groups interviewed

clock 02 June 2020 •
Elite Radar: Three UK multi-cap funds to put on your 2020 radar

UK

Which products should investors keep an eye out for?

clock 11 December 2019 •
AXA IM's Thomas warns of 'uncertain' outlook for global economy in final farewell

Equities

Coming to the end of 40-year career

clock 12 December 2018 •
AXA IM's St John promises investors continuity as he prepares to take over from Thomas

UK

Takes over at the end of the year

clock 28 November 2018 •
AXA IM's Nigel Thomas to retire

Investment

Chris St John to take over £3bn UK Select Opps fund

clock 26 April 2018 •
