Chris Gannatti

WisdomTree deepens thematic offering with cybersecurity launch

ETFs

WisdomTree deepens thematic offering with cybersecurity launch

Brings thematic offering to four

clock 28 January 2021 •
Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019

ETFs

Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019

Europe takes record-breaking €104bn share

clock 14 January 2020 •
WisdomTree reduces fees on S&P China 500 ETF

ETFs

WisdomTree reduces fees on S&P China 500 ETF

Reduction to 55bps

clock 08 January 2020 •
Allocating to UK equities in a low yield environment

UK

Allocating to UK equities in a low yield environment

Investors must avoid 'yield weighting' portfolios

clock 03 September 2019 •
WisdomTree's Gannatti: European equities still attractive despite Italy risk

Markets

WisdomTree's Gannatti: European equities still attractive despite Italy risk

Exporters to perform well

clock 04 June 2018 •
Trustpilot