Chris Bowie

Deep Dive: Do not neglect the G in ESG

ESG

Deep Dive: Do not neglect the G in ESG

Business models need to be sustainable

clock 27 September 2021 • 3 min read
Update: TwentyFour AM launches sustainable absolute return credit fund

Specialist

Update: TwentyFour AM launches sustainable absolute return credit fund

New product to feature ESG integrationand negative screening

clock 22 January 2020 •
Why sterling credit is now an 'attractive' opportunity

Bonds

Why sterling credit is now an 'attractive' opportunity

Valuations across the bond market are looking expensive. The relationship between duration and yield is stretched to the extreme.

clock 04 October 2019 •
TwentyFour AM's Bowie cuts duration to lowest ever level

Funds

TwentyFour AM's Bowie cuts duration to lowest ever level

Political risk behind move

clock 27 June 2019 •
TwentyFour AM's Bowie reduces duration to lowest-ever position

Bonds

TwentyFour AM's Bowie reduces duration to lowest-ever position

Half of fund matures within three years

clock 03 September 2018 •
Trustpilot