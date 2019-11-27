Second instalment of our special Big Question
If you had not been paying attention to financial markets for quite a few years and then – from this position of naivety – had looked at the eurozone, your likely conclusion would be that the region's equity bourses were offering tremendous value.
With the European Central Bank set to stop new quantitative easing at the end of 2018 and market chatter about an interest rate increase in 2019, have prospects for the spluttering European economy and financial markets taken a turn for the worse?
Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.