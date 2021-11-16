Chohan

Quilter Cheviot names new head of small-cap strategy

People moves

Quilter Cheviot names new head of small-cap strategy

Amisha Chohan promoted

clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

09 November 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 